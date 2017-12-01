News & Gossip
Taraji P. Henson’s ‘White Hot Holiday Special’ Is Going To Be Super Lit

Staff
Taraji P. Henson

Source: FOX / FOX


Taraji P. Henson and friends are back for another White Hot Holiday celebration. This year’s festivities includes performances by Ciara, Chaka Khan, Fergie, Salt & Pepa and The Ying Yang Twins with appearances by Jay Pharoah, Tituss Burgess and more.

“I didn’t want it to look like another music show. It’s more about laughter infused with some music,” the Empire star said donning an bowl cut wig and bedazzled blazer. Taraji’s third annual White Hot Christmas special airs December 14 on FOX at 8/9c.

