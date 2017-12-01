News & Gossip
Home > News & Gossip

Why Nas Isn’t Seeing His Son

KYSDC.Com
Leave a comment
Pandora Sounds Like You NYC Featuring Nas, Young M.A, Dave East And Biz Markie DJ Set

Source: Dave Kotinsky / Getty

Nas and Kelis were married in 2005, but four years later the couple divorced. During there marriage they had a son and they were co-parenting well, but now things aren’t so good. According to Rollingout, Nas has been having issues with trying to see his 8-year-old son.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Some reports show that Kelis has been making things difficult and chooses when Nas gets to see him or not. She allegedly has also not let Nas see his son in months. Nas is supposed to have his son on certain weekends and holidays, but things aren’t going that way. The rapper and R&B singer will be in court again where the judge will make a ruling on visitation.

RELATED: Did Kelis Shade Nas And Nicki Minaj’s Relationship? [EXCLUSIVE]

RELATED: Lonzo Ball Doesn’t Think That Nas Is Real Hip Hop [VIDEO]

RELATED: How Lauryn Hill & Nas Are Beefing Up Their Tour [EXCLUSIVE]

The Latest:

43 & Fine! Happy Birthday To One Of The Greatest, Nasir Jones

18 photos Launch gallery

43 & Fine! Happy Birthday To One Of The Greatest, Nasir Jones

Continue reading 43 & Fine! Happy Birthday To One Of The Greatest, Nasir Jones

43 & Fine! Happy Birthday To One Of The Greatest, Nasir Jones

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Photos