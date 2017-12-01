Why Nas Isn’t Seeing His Son

KYSDC.Com

Nas and Kelis were married in 2005, but four years later the couple divorced. During there marriage they had a son and they were co-parenting well, but now things aren’t so good. According to Rollingout, Nas has been having issues with trying to see his 8-year-old son.

Some reports show that Kelis has been making things difficult and chooses when Nas gets to see him or not. She allegedly has also not let Nas see his son in months. Nas is supposed to have his son on certain weekends and holidays, but things aren’t going that way. The rapper and R&B singer will be in court again where the judge will make a ruling on visitation.

