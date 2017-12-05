Is Quad Webb-Lunceford Getting A Divorce?

KYSDC.Com

Quad Webb-Lunceford is known for being one of the ladies that stars in “Married to Medicine.” Recently, the star talked about how she wants to have another baby, but her marriage is a bit on the rocks. She said, “I desperately would love one day to have at least one child. Max being two. But it would be unfair for me to bring a child into this world in a household where we’re not seeing eye to eye.”

According to RollingOut, until her marriage gets better she has no plans on having a baby. She said, “I want my child to be emotionally stable and have the best outlook on love and marriage. Right now, my husband and I have to really work out some things before we can even consider that.” Through the show fans are able to get a look into her relationship with her husband.

Webb-Lunceford said, “I’m definitely not gonna be a person who is unhappy. Divorce is very tough, but there’s nothing that’s more important to me than my happiness.” She also revealed there are certain things she’s not willing to give up to be happy. Webb-Lunceford said, “I really don’t think there is anything in this world that would make me sacrifice my happiness. Not a job, not a friendship, not a marriage. It’s just unfair. Life is very short-lived and it should be filled with love, joy and happiness. Not stress and anguish and misery.”

