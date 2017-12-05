[Watch] Rep. John Conyers Announces Retirement

WOL News Desk/Cassius Life

Michigan’s Democratic Rep. John Conyers will announce Tuesday that he will not seek re-election, amid calls from some leaders of his own party for him to resign over multiple sexual harassment allegations, The New York Times reported. He will make his announcement live on Praise 102.7 at 10:15am ET time, and it will stream on the station’s Facebook page.

“He is not resigning. He is going to retire. His doctor advised him that the rigor of another campaign would be too much for him just in terms of his health,” said Michigan state Sen. Ian Conyers, the congressman’s grand-nephew, who plans to run for his great-uncle’s congressional seat.

