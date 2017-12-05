911 Audio Surfaces Of Girl Who Was Allegedly Raped At French Montana’s Birthday Party

KYSDC.Com

French Montana last month celebrated his birthday, but according to a 911 call things got out of hand. TMZ retrieved the 911 tape and the women on the phone claims that at the rappers party she was given drugs and allegedly raped. Everything allegedly took place at his home in Southern California.

On the phone with the operator you could hear a man in the background say that she shouldn’t be on the phone. The 19-year-old on the phone also claimed that her clothes were taken from her and she was kicked out the home. During the 911 call reports mention that the girl was under the influence.

She even said, “there are entirely too many Harveys out here.” The girl was referring to the recent stories that came out about Harvey Weinstein. French was celebrating his 33rd birthday and we will keep you posted on what happens with this story.

