Jay-Z Stops Concert To Give Inspirational Message To 9-Year-Old In The Audience [VIDEO]

Jay Z has been on his “4:44 Tour” for a little while now and during his stop in Ohio shared a special message to a fan. According to Huffington Post, there was a 9-year-old in the audience and in this video he stopped his show to give her an inspiring message. This video has now gone viral and shared by a lot of people on social media.
He said, “At this very moment, America is way more sexist than they are racist. But you, young lady, you got the potential to be the next president of the United States. You believe that.” This isn’t the first time on tour the rapper has stopped to send a message to fans.
In Nashville he said, “There’s a lot going on in the world right now. But I just wanna say one thing, love will always trump hate.” This was such an amazing thing for Jay Z to do and we hope he keeps spreading these positive messages.
