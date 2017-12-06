Oklahoma Running Back Accused Of Sexual Assault

KYSDC.Com

Over the past couple of months many people have come out to share their stories of allegedly being sexually assaulted. According to 11 Alive, a woman has come forward and accused Oklahoma running back Rodney Anderson of assaulting her. She filed paper work and right after that it became known to the media.

The woman who accused him mentioned that Anderson not only bit her, but attempted to digitally penetrate her. This incident allegedly happened after meeting him at a bar and at first she didn’t recall what happened, but then a friend spoke on the incident. In a statement from Anderson’s attorney, he said, “Mr. Anderson is shocked and disturbed by (the alleged victim’s) claims.”

He also mentioned that the story isn’t true. The attorney also added that the alleged victim tried to pursue a relationship with Anderson, but it didn’t happen. Between November 16th and December 4th, the alleged victim even tried to get him to come out for social events. Oklahoma’s athletic department mentioned the school is still gathering information, but we will have to wait to see what happens.

