Ray J Becomes A Co-Host On “The Real” Talk Show

KYSDC.Com

Looks like Ray J just added another job to his resume. The “Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood” star just landed a role to become the new co-host on “The Real.” According to VH1, he posted a picture of himself with all of the ladies from the show looking quite happy.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

Looks like a got a new job!!! Stay tuned!! #TheRealwithRayJ #telepictures #DaytimeTV A post shared by rayj (@rayj) on Dec 4, 2017 at 11:31am PST

He wrote on the post, “Looks like a got a new job!!! Stay tuned!! #TheRealwithRayJ #telepictures#DaytimeTV.” Since the departure of Tamar Braxton the ladies have had several people sit with them at the table. Between the new job and baby announcement he is having a great year. There is no word on how long Ray J will be on the show, but we are very happy for this new venture.

RELATED: Would It Really Be So Bad If Brandy Was A Surrogate For Ray J? [EXCLUSIVE]

RELATED: Is Brandy Carrying Ray J And Princess Love Baby? [EXCLUSIVE]

RELATED: Ray J Makes A Major Move By Closing $31 Million Deal

The Latest: