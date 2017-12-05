News & Gossip
Ray J Becomes A Co-Host On “The Real” Talk Show

Ray J Attends Meet-And-Greet For 'Homes 4 Heroes' Television Project

Source: Gabe Ginsberg / Getty

Looks like Ray J just added another job to his resume. The “Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood” star just landed a role to become the new co-host on “The Real.” According to VH1, he posted a picture of himself with all of the ladies from the show looking quite happy.

Looks like a got a new job!!! Stay tuned!! #TheRealwithRayJ #telepictures #DaytimeTV

He wrote on the post, “Looks like a got a new job!!! Stay tuned!! #TheRealwithRayJ #telepictures#DaytimeTV.” Since the departure of Tamar Braxton the ladies have had several people sit with them at the table. Between the new job and baby announcement he is having a great year. There is no word on how long Ray J will be on the show, but we are very happy for this new venture.

