Ray J Becomes A Co-Host On “The Real” Talk Show

Looks like Ray J just added another job to his resume. The “Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood” star just landed a role to become the new co-host on “The Real.” According to VH1, he posted a picture of himself with all of the ladies from the show looking quite happy.
Sign Up For Our Newsletter!
He wrote on the post, “Looks like a got a new job!!! Stay tuned!! #TheRealwithRayJ #telepictures#DaytimeTV.” Since the departure of Tamar Braxton the ladies have had several people sit with them at the table. Between the new job and baby announcement he is having a great year. There is no word on how long Ray J will be on the show, but we are very happy for this new venture.
RELATED: Would It Really Be So Bad If Brandy Was A Surrogate For Ray J? [EXCLUSIVE]
RELATED: Is Brandy Carrying Ray J And Princess Love Baby? [EXCLUSIVE]
RELATED: Ray J Makes A Major Move By Closing $31 Million Deal
The Latest:
- DJ Sixth Sense Wants To Know #WYD 12-6-17
- Dj Sixth Sense At Full Court Press 12-6-17
- #MeToo: Terry Crews Files A Lawsuit Against Hollywood Agent For Sexual Assault
- Oklahoma Running Back Accused Of Sexual Assault