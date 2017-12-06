Is Craig Melvin Going To Replace Matt Lauer On The “Today Show”?

KYSDC.Com

Matt Lauer was let go from the “Today” show after alleged sexual assault allegations surfaced. Since then they have been trying to find a replacement, but don’t have one at the moment. According to Entertainment Tonight, Craig Melvin just might land the job.

Melvin at the moment anchors “MSNBC Live” and helps as a co-anchor of “Today Saturday” edition. Sources say, “This would give the network the opportunity to make Melvin into a star at NBC. This would be clean slate.” It is also reported that whoever replaces Lauer won’t start until early next year.

Melvin currently enjoys his time working as well as being married to ESPN sports anchor Lindsay Czarniak. The two share two beautiful children together and are happily in love. We will keep you posted on when they make the announcement on who will replace Matt Lauer.

