How Chance The Rapper Helped ESPN’s Holly Rowe Defeat Cancer

According to The Source, in a recent interview Rowe spoke out about how Chance the Rapper helped her battle cancer. She said, “If I ever meet [Chance the Rapper], I’m gonna just say, ‘Thank you for getting me through chemo.’” While going through treatment her son made her a playlist of music that would help uplift her spirits during her drive to chemo.
Rowe said, “Every day we’d go to chemo, and it’s about a 20-minute drive, and I had to go every day for 30 days. We’d listen to Chance the Rapper. Every day, [my son] would be like, ‘All right, what song do you want?’ I’m like, ‘I want “Blessings.”’ I want “Sunday Candy.” We know that whole album.” She was so grateful for Chance and we hope she meets him one day.
16. Shirley Graham Du Bois an award winning author, playwright, composer, and activist for African Americans died of breast cancer on March 27, 1977 at the age of 80 in China. She was married to the civil rights activist W. E. B. Du Bois