How Chance The Rapper Helped ESPN’s Holly Rowe Defeat Cancer

KYSDC.Com

Chance the Rapper is known for being generous, supportive and help inspire people. In May of 2017, ESPN’s Holly Rowe revealed that she had cancer. Rowe had to undergo chemotherapy treatments so that she could fight cancer.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

According to The Source, in a recent interview Rowe spoke out about how Chance the Rapper helped her battle cancer. She said, “If I ever meet [Chance the Rapper], I’m gonna just say, ‘Thank you for getting me through chemo.’” While going through treatment her son made her a playlist of music that would help uplift her spirits during her drive to chemo.

Rowe said, “Every day we’d go to chemo, and it’s about a 20-minute drive, and I had to go every day for 30 days. We’d listen to Chance the Rapper. Every day, [my son] would be like, ‘All right, what song do you want?’ I’m like, ‘I want “Blessings.”’ I want “Sunday Candy.” We know that whole album.” She was so grateful for Chance and we hope she meets him one day.

RELATED: Iesha Barron On Why Breast Cancer Diagnosis Doesn’t Automatically Mean Removing The Breast [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

RELATED: Deon Kipping Updates Fans On His Cancer Battle [VIDEO]

RELATED: Pitbull Will Have His Private Plane Transport Cancer Patients In Puerto Rico

The Latest: