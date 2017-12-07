Naya Rivera Files For Divorce For A Second Time From Ryan Dorsey

KYSDC.Com

Weeks ago Naya Rivera made headlines after being arrested. Reports say she was allegedly intoxicated and attacked her husband Ryan Dorsey after he tried to go for a walk with their son. According to People, Rivera has just filed for divorce from him for a second time.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

The couple has been married for three years and have a child together. Rivera claims that after the separation they are experiencing “irreconcilable difference.” The actress would like to have joint legal and physical custody of their son. In 2016 Rivera wanted to divorce, but instead she said, “It is what it is, but I’m glad that my family is together.”

After the incident occurred where Rivera attacked her husband, Dorsey went on social media and said, “This is a difficult time for everyone in the family especially for Naya and I. This isn’t some reality show, this is our life, and I ask that everyone especially ‘the media’ please respect our privacy and treat us/this situation how you would want a loved one to be treated. Perhaps with kindness, respect, without judgment, and as negative a situation this is, with positivity and love. Thanks. –RD.” We will keep you updated on this story.

RELATED: The Real Reason Naya Rivera’s Husband Called The Cops On Her

RELATED: Big Sean Reacts To Ex-Fiancee Naya Rivera’s Arrest

RELATED: How Naya Rivera Proved She’s Not Over Big Sean [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO]

The Latest: