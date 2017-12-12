The Real Reason K. Michelle Wants To Remove Her Butt Implants [VIDEO]

Singer K. Michellehas never been one to shy away from showing parts of her body. According to Ebony, she admitted to having implants multiple times over several years. While doing an interview with Hot 97’s Ebro in the Morning, she talked about having these “foreign objects” removed from her body.
She said, “Now, we’ve lost weight, we had kids, other things like that and our butt has gone another direction as well. So now, you got to correct it…I was altering, but now I’m getting it completely out on the 12th of January.” The singer even admitted that she enhanced her body because it was an insecurity. Do you think other women will follow K. Michelle’s lead?