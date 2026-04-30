Designer Drip: Every High-Fashion Moment In Doechii And Lady Gaga’s 'Runway' Video

Source: Variety / Getty

While The Devil Wears Prada sequel chatter has been heating up across timelines, Lady Gaga and Doechii just pushed things into overdrive. Their new track “Runway,” created for the upcoming film, has taken the buzz to another level—and that level is dripping in designer labels.

Literally.

The visuals are everything. Bright, high-gloss, and unapologetically fashion-first, the video pulls from the kind of looks you usually only see at Fashion Week, private previews, and invite-only presentations. Every frame feels expensive, theatrical, and just a little too much.

But what really hits is not just the over-the-top lineup of designer labels—it’s how the looks are delivered. Bold. In your face. Daring. A little c-nty. The kind of styling that makes you pause, rewind, and screenshot for later.

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The sequel to The Devil Wears Prada is literally everywhere — on our timelines, in our group chats, and everywhere in between. The multi-city red carpet premiere tour has people talking, with looks that are just as good as what we anticipate seeing in the movie. Big-screen icons like Meryl Streep and Anne Hathaway, along with stars like Ciara, are also creating buzz for the film.

The fashion girls are ready to head back into a world where fashion is power and perception is everything. The film officially hits theaters May 1, and if “Runway” is any indication, the wardrobe should carry just as much weight as the storyline itself.

Doechii’s “Runway” Sheer Corset Look Is For The It Girls

Before we even get into the full designer breakdown, we need a moment for Doechii’s black Harris Reed Demi-Couture corset look. The sheer paneling, sharp boning, and sculpted bustier shape give the outfit a dark, high-fashion drama vibe. And the “Alligator Tears” rapper looked amazing in the corset top. It hugged her in all the right places, showing off her fit body, chocolate brown skin, and curves.

Styled by Sam Woolf, Doechii paired the stunning corset with an oversized pink hat and feather detail. Together, the fit was giving playful, powerful, and sexy. It was easily one of our favorite moments in the video.

Gallery: Every Designer We Spotted in “Runway”

As we wait for the film to premiere, we are running this video back and gagging over every single look.

See the music video below, and keep scrolling for our list of every designer in the film.