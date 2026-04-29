Final Fantasy & A Matcha: Square Enix Opening Permanent Cafes In Los Angeles & Shinjuku

The company is looking to move beyond its previous pop-up locations and open two permanent locations that serve as full-service dining and retail environments.

The North America location will be located at 316 E 1st St., conveniently in the Little Tokyo district of Los Angeles, and will be where Mitsuru Sushi & Grill used to be.

The Shinjuku cafe will be a vertical space in PASELABO TOWER, at 3-36-1 Shinjuku.

RICHARD A. BROOKS / Square Enix

Square Enix, the video game publisher best known for the Final Fantasy RPG series, announced it is launching two officially licensed Cafe & Shop locations in Los Angeles, California, and Shinjuku, Tokyo.

The company is looking to move beyond its previous pop-up locations and open two permanent locations that serve as full-service dining and retail environments.

A Breakdown of What To Expect From The Two Square Enix Cafe Locations

The North America location will be located at 316 E 1st St., conveniently in the Little Tokyo district of Los Angeles, and will be where Mitsuru Sushi & Grill used to be. According to HypeBeast, it will be a dual-purpose experience with a dedicated cafe featuring a rotating menu centered on Square Enix’s intellectual properties.

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Once you are done dining, you can instantly head into the cafe’s shopping area to complete your experience with some cool premium merch.

The Shinjuku cafe will be a vertical space in PASELABO TOWER, at 3-36-1 Shinjuku.

Per HypeBeast:

This multi-floor design allows for a broader integration of themed immersive decor and expanded inventory for official Square Enix merchandise. Both the Los Angeles and Shinjuku sites utilize a structural blueprint that pairs high-traffic dining with immediate retail access, ensuring that fans can engage with the brand’s IP through both consumption and physical collectibles.

Sounds lit.

Both Square Enix Cafe & Shop locations in Los Angeles and Shinjuku are set to open in Spring 2026; it’s too bad there isn’t one opening in NYC.

Final Fantasy & A Matcha: Square Enix Opening Permanent Cafes In Los Angeles & Shinjuku was originally published on hiphopwired.com