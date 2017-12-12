Kim Jong Un Thinks He Is Storm From ‘X-Men’

Kim Jong Un is an evil dictator who has allegedly killed his half-brother by poisoning, executed his uncle by firing squad and murdered entire families who dared challenge him. The people of North Korea are terrified of Kim and led to believe that he is a the ultimate ruler of globe. Now, North Korea media is claiming that Dennis Rodman‘s BFF has control over the weather. Yep, someone call Professor X — he is the North Korean version of Storm!

According to several reports, Kim released a series of photos at the top of Mount Paektu, which is an active volcano on the China and North Korea border. North Korea’s official state newspaper Rodong Sinmunor reportedly wrote, “peerlessly illustrious commander” can control “the nature.” Well, damn, all he needs is a grey wig and metallic body suit to complete his powers. Here is one of the photos:

North Korea claims Kim Jong Un just easily climbed this 9,000-ft mountain because he can control the weatherhttps://t.co/mpPVvJP4CV pic.twitter.com/kjCxq7VYwm — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) December 12, 2017

Allegedly, when Kim traveled to the top of the mountain, in the middle of a blizzard, the sun suddenly appeared, which was due to his special powers. The paper read, “Mount Paektu presented charming scenery showing magic peaks and dazzling sunshine on its clear and blue waves.” In addition, the mountains and sunshine made him feel all warm and nuclear inside. “Imposingly standing on Janggun Peak, the respected Supreme Leader gave a familiar look for a while at the dizzy cliffs and the sea of trees, recalling the emotion-charged days when he realized the great historic cause of completing the state nuclear force without yielding even a moment and with the indomitable faith and will of Paektu.”

Yep, the “Supreme Leader” is for real, which is another reason why Trump should be careful antagonizing someone this crazy. However, when it comes to comic book characters, we already know Trump channels Bane from The Dark Knight.

SOURCE: USA Today

