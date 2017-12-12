Simone Biles Lives Out Her Dream To Cheer For The Houston Texans [VIDEO]

KYSDC.Com

Simone Biles might be a four-time Olympic gold medalist, but she has more dreams to obtain in life. According to Madame Noire, one of her dreams was to be a NFL cheerleader. Biles got that opportunity to be a Houston Texans cheerleader for the big game on Sunday.

In my next life I'll be an NFL Cheerleader @TexansCheer 💙❤️ pic.twitter.com/zPGwWXFDM3 — Simone Biles (@Simone_Biles) December 1, 2015

Two years ago when she was there for a game she took a photo with the cheerleaders and said, “In my next life I’ll be an NFL Cheerleader @TexansCheer.” This weekend Biles danced and cheered on the sidelines and looked so happy to do so.

my right hand 💋 pic.twitter.com/H0D5onzZzn — Simone Biles (@Simone_Biles) December 11, 2017

Videos on social media showed Biles getting down and even her boyfriend was there to cheer her on. Biles is getting ready for competitions in the future. She said, “It’s going pretty well, obviously you still have rough days because you have to work on the consistency on being in the gym and I still have been traveling just a little bit. I’ve dimmed down a lot so most of the time I’m at home training, which is really good.” We are so happy Biles got to live out another one of her dreams!

