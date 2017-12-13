If You Thought Keaton Jones’ Mom Was Bad, Wait ‘Til You See His Father

Global Grind

Be positive 😆 #standwithkeaton #KeatonJones A post shared by Keaton Jones (@keatonjoness1) on Dec 11, 2017 at 6:58pm PST

Keaton Jones went viral after he talked about being bullied by his peers, but soon after, the internet accused his mother of being a money grubbing racist, and understandably, the Jones family supporters began to fly the coop.

Now, it turns out Keaton’s dad is a racist too. We’re not surprised (birds of a feather…), but man this story gets crazier by the day. Keaton’s dad, fittingly named Shawn White, has been locked up in a Tennessee jail since May 2015 for violating probation connected to a 2012 aggravated assault conviction, TMZ reports. But before they threw him in jail, he was an active Facebook user who posted tons of white supremacist propaganda.

Keaton Jones father Shawn White is a White Supremacist NeanderThug. He has tattoos that read “Pure Breed””White Pride” & “CWB” which is a reference to the Crazy White Boy gang. The NeanderThug is locked up for a probation violation stemming from an aggrevated assault case pic.twitter.com/6u5RXemtpX — Advise Media Network (@AdviseShowMedia) December 13, 2017

White has “Pure Breed” tatted on his chest and “White Pride” tatted on his stomach. A few of his Facebook posts include memes that say “Aryan pride,” “Holy f*ck I love being white,” and “Keep Calm and be white pride.” It doesn’t end there. Click here for photos.