BEAUTIFUL NEWS: 16-Year-Old Black Student Accepted To Harvard

All the hard work was worth it. I got accepted to Harvard at 16!! 😭😭😭 #Harvard #Harvard2022 pic.twitter.com/KjW3pAF0VG — Tha Little Man (@AyrtonLittle) December 13, 2017

16-year-old Ayrton Little is going viral after video of him being accepted into Harvard is circulating social media. Ayrton is surrounded by his fellow classmates as he opens an e-mail from Harvard. The moment he realizes he’s been accepted will warm your heart.

Congratulations and welcome to Harvard, Ayrton! 🎉 — Harvard Admissions (@applytoharvard) December 13, 2017

Ayrton was admitted into Harvard’s Early Action program. Harvard admitted 964 students early admission, the Harvard Gazette reports. African-Americans make up 13.9 percent of students admitted early.

Ayrton took to Twitter to share his #BlackBoyJoy, which encouraged other early acceptance students to share their acceptance letters.

I am beyond blessed to say I have been accepted into Harvard Class of 2022. First, I would like to thank God. I couldn't have done this without him. His hand has always guided me every step of the way. Thank you to my parents and everyone who has supported me. #Harvard2022 pic.twitter.com/RA0jPxcUDQ — Tobi Ariyo (@realtobster1) December 13, 2017

Born to lose. Built to win. Blessed to be accepted to the HARVARD University ‼️#ivyleaguebound #Harvard2022 pic.twitter.com/2gKX1GR7XI — d.huell 😎 (@dthuell) December 13, 2017

all glory be to God. black is brilliant, and this one's for all my people ✊🏾🇰🇪 #harvard2022 pic.twitter.com/1yZVMI6jME — eric (@ericwavvy) December 13, 2017

Congratulations to all the graduating classes this year!

