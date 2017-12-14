KFC Launches Apparel And Christmas Ornament Collection

KYSDC.Com

Most just go to KFC for the “finger licking good” chicken, but now on there website you can get more than just that. According to High Snobiety, there is more to KFC now than just their food. The fast food chains website now contains apparel clothing and fried chicken-shaped ornaments for your tree.

We dream big, and dreaming big means bringing you a second season of KFC LIMITED. #KFCltd (Link in bio) A post shared by KFC – Kentucky Fried Chicken (@kfc) on Dec 11, 2017 at 9:24am PST

They have everything including hats, pins, pillows and shirts with Santa Colonel on it. You can purchase these products from $4 to $32 on the website. Will you be purchasing some of these KFC products?

