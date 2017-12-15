Taraji P. Hesnon Is Happily In Love [PHOTOS]

KYSDC.Com

In 2015, Taraji P. Henson was seen with former NFL player Kelvin Hayden. The two looked very cozy and good together, but then rumors came about that they split up. According to Madamnoire, a photo popped up of the two love birds.

Taraji P. Henson And Kelvin Hayden Still Going Strong https://t.co/46tofvc10h pic.twitter.com/TrlNlGQWzH — Empire Boo Boo Kitty (@EmpireBBK) November 17, 2017

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

In a podcast Henson said, “I’m happy in my personal life. Finally it has happened to me!” She also talked about how a picture of them was on the Shaderoom. She said, ““You know, I’m not the type to blast my personal business, but you know, I think that it’s important for people to know that I’m happy. I’m very very happy. I just am. We’ve been together for two years. And no one would really know that because I don’t blast my info like that but I’m very happy.”

Recently she posted a picture of Hayden and her dog hanging out together. He finished playing in the NFL in 2014 and has two children. We are so happy for Taraji!

RELATED: Taraji P. Henson Channels Her Inner Foxy Brown [PHOTOS]

RELATED: Taraji P. Henson Is Electrifying In Tyler Perry’s “Acrimony” [VIDEO]

RELATED: Why Taraji P. Henson Doesn’t Want To Straighten Her Hair Again

The Latest: