News & Gossip
Home > News & Gossip

Taraji P. Hesnon Is Happily In Love [PHOTOS]

KYSDC.Com
Leave a comment
Billboard Women In Music 2017 - Arrivals

Source: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin / Getty

In 2015, Taraji P. Henson was seen with former NFL player Kelvin Hayden. The two looked very cozy and good together, but then rumors came about that they split up. According to Madamnoire, a photo popped up of the two love birds.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

In a podcast Henson said, “I’m happy in my personal life. Finally it has happened to me!” She also talked about how a picture of them was on the Shaderoom. She said, ““You know, I’m not the type to blast my personal business, but you know, I think that it’s important for people to know that I’m happy. I’m very very happy. I just am. We’ve been together for two years. And no one would really know that because I don’t blast my info like that but I’m very happy.”

Big #KBall with Lil squirt #KBall watching daddy brush his teeth! 😩😂😂😂

A post shared by taraji p henson (@tarajiphenson) on

 

Recently she posted a picture of Hayden and her dog hanging out together. He finished playing in the NFL in 2014 and has two children. We are so happy for Taraji!

RELATED: Taraji P. Henson Channels Her Inner Foxy Brown [PHOTOS]

RELATED: Taraji P. Henson Is Electrifying In Tyler Perry’s “Acrimony” [VIDEO]

RELATED: Why Taraji P. Henson Doesn’t Want To Straighten Her Hair Again

The Latest:

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Photos