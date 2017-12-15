Black Santa Hired For The First Time At Mall Of America

KYSDC.Com

Mall of America is making history according to Ebony after hiring the first-ever Black Santa. Larry Jefferson had been chosen to greet kids, take pictures with them and make them smile. Jefferson will be at the mall for nine days.

Jefferson said, “It gives kids from Minnesota a Santa who looks like them, but, frankly, kids love Santa no matter what color you are. I just want to share the Christmas spirit and spread the love during this holiday season.” He mentioned that his Santa line is filled with kids from different backgrounds.

Looks like we had to turn comments off on story about Mall of America's first black Santa. Merry Christmas everyone!https://t.co/BQVm24DH6y — Scott Gillespie (@stribgillespie) December 2, 2016

After writing an article about the Black Santa on the Minneapolis Star Tribune they had to turn off their comments. Under the story were a bunch of racist and mean comments. Jefferson said, “These people were online bullies with their hateful, racist comments. I ignore them because we’re hearing so many positive observations.” He even had one woman cry because she always wanted to see a Black Santa.

