New ‘Trap Kwanzaa Carols’ Playlist Will Have You Lit For 7 Days

When 'Bad and Boujee' meets 'Jingle Bells.'

It’s about to go down this Kwanzaa season.

Every year, Tracy Clayton and Heben Nigatu, from the popular Another Round podcast, host their Kwanzaa Spectacular. This year, to celebrate the Black holiday, the two were joined by rapper-comedian Donwill.

the crowd was hooked. Now he’s released a recorded version of his song and he added two extra holiday-themed tracks as a gift.

We give to you the Trap Kwanzaa Carols below. May it give you all the joy you need to turn up for the holidays. You can also head over to Bandcamp if you want to purchase the EP and send some coins in Donwill’s direction.

