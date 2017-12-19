Kid Capri Speaks On Why He Doesn’t Believe The Russell Simmons Sexual Misconduct Allegations [VIDEO]

KYSDC.Com

Russell Simmons made headlines last week after he was hit with another sexual assault allegation. Screenwriter Jenny Lumet, model Keri Claussen and Kelly Cutrone have all come out about how Simmons allegedly sexually assaulted them. According to Revolt, since these allegations Simmons has stepped down from several of his companies.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

He said, “As the corridors of power inevitably make way for a new generation, I don’t want to be a distraction so I am removing myself from the businesses that I founded. The companies will now be run by a new and diverse generation of extraordinary executives who are moving the culture and consciousness forward.” Kid Capri recently spoke out about these allegations.

Capri has been friends with Russell for quite sometime and doesn’t believe he did any of this. He said, “It’s hard to defend people when you don’t know the situation. But when you know the person, it’s hard to believe that type of news. I know Russell and it’s mighty funny to me that all these different things are coming out at one time.” He added, “I know Russell, how he moves. I know what he’s done for people. I know the lives he’s saved, the opportunities he created. He never moved like that. Again, I wasn’t there. I can’t pass judgment on their actual event. But from me knowing him, it’s almost impossible for me to think of that.” Recently Simmons even took a polygraph test and plans on completing more to prove his innocence.

RELATED: NYPD Investigating Russell Simmons Sexual Assault Allegations

RELATED: Kelly Cutrone Accuses Russell Simmons Of Raping Her

RELATED: Why Russell Simmons Took A Polygraph Test

The Latest: