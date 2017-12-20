Tavis Smiley Talks About How The PBS Lawsuit Could Cost Taxpayers Millions [VIDEO]

KYSDC.Com

Tavis Smiley went on several shows including “Good Morning America” as well as “Tucker Carlson Tonight.” It was there he spoke out about PBS dropping his show after the alleged sexual harassment allegations against him. According to Eurweb, he also spoke about what a lawsuit against PBS would cost taxpayers if he filed one.

Smiley mentioned on the show that if he sued PBS it would cost, “millions of taxpayer dollars are going to be spent by PBS defending itself. And I don’t think taxpayers want their money spent that way.” He also spoke about his reps threatening to sue PBS if they did not meet with them. Carlson asked about what was discussed and the investigation.

Smiley said, “They’ve done a sloppy investigation and something needs to be done to fix this. So, about 90 minutes after this meeting ended, we got the letter that they were…indefinitely suspending my program. And 12 minutes after that, this exclusive story broke in Variety. So, I ask: How does an how exclusive story break 12 minutes after we were informed that the plug is being pulled?” Smiley also talked about a possible lawsuit and said, “And if this can’t be resolved some other way, and if this does, in fact, end up in court, millions of taxpayer dollars are going to be spent by PBS defending themselves and I don’t think taxpayers want their money spent that way.” He never said he didn’t have a relationship with anyone, but talked about how they were adults that consented to a relationship. We will keep you posted on what happens with this story.

