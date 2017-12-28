Warming Centers And Facilities In The D.C. Area

Source: DC.Gov

Access to Emergency Shelter—Low-barrier, Hypothermia, and Overflow Emergency Shelters are open during Hypothermia and Cold Alerts.

Access to Overnight Warming Sites—In order to provide access to a warm and safe facility, designated public buildings, such as recreation centers, may open during the day or overnight. In cases where residents choose not to use the traditional low-barrier or hypothermia emergency shelters, these warming sites offer a warm and safe place to spend the night. Individuals may access these sites on their own or by contacting the Shelter Hotline for transportation. Overnight Warming Sites operate from 7:00 p.m. to 7:00 a.m. Some sites may open later than 7:00 p.m. based on regularly scheduled business operations.

Transportation to Warmth and Safety—Free transportation to an emergency shelter or warming site is provided to anyone experiencing homelessness in Washington, DC during a Cold Emergency Alert. To request transportation to shelter for persons in DC who are experiencing homelessness, contact the toll-free Shelter Hotline: (202) 399-7093 or 311. Include the time, the address or location of the sighting, and a description of the person’s appearance.

Families seeking emergency shelter can also visit the Virginia Williams Family Resource Center at 920 Rhode Island Avenue, NE, from Monday to Thursday between 8:00 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. Families can also call the DC Shelter Hotline at (202) 399-7093 or 311 at any time day or night.

The following are low barrier and alert night emergency shelters and warming site locations:

Hypothermia/Cold Emergency Alert Night Shelters

Hypothermia/Cold Emergency Alert Night Shelters for Women

-New Covenant Baptist Church: 1301 W Street, SE

-Community of Christ Church: 3526 Massachusetts Avenue, NW

-Sherwood Recreation Center: 640 10th Street, NE

-Nativity Shelter: 6010 Georgia Avenue, NW

Hypothermia/Cold Emergency Alert Night Shelters for Men

-Banneker Recreation Center: 2500 Georgia Avenue, NW

-Kennedy Recreation Center: 1401 7th Street, NW

-Sacred Heart Church: 16th Street and Park Road, NW

-Salvation Army: 3335 Sherman Avenue, NW

-Community for Creative Non-Violence: 425 2nd Street, NW

-Adams Place Shelter: 2210 Adams Place, NE

-801 East Shelter: 801 Making Life Better Lane, SE

-Raymond Recreation Center: 3725 10th Street, NW

Co-Ed Hypothermia/Cold Emergency Alert Night Shelters

-Emery Recreation Center: 5801 Georgia Avenue, NW

-King Greenleaf Recreation Center: 201 N Street, SW

Low-Barrier Emergency Shelters

Low-barrier Emergency Shelters for Women

– Harriet Tubman Shelter: DC General Building 9, 1900 Massachusetts Avenue, SE

– Nativity Shelter: 6010 Georgia Avenue, NW

– Patricia Handy Place for Women: 810 5 Street, NW

Low-barrier Emergency Shelters for Men

– 801 East Shelter: 801 Making Life Better Lane, SE

– Adams Place Shelter: 2210 Adams Place, NE

– New York Avenue Shelter: 1355-57 New York Avenue, NE

