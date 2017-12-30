Steph Curry, Chance The Rapper And Obama Join In Powerful PSA For “My Brothers Keeper” [VIDEO]

In 2014, President Barack Obama launched “My Brother’s Keeper.” The program was to help provide not only opportunities, but mentorship for boys of color around the country. Recently a new PSA came out and it features, Chance the Rapper, Obama and Steph Curry.

The video begins in Brooklyn with a young man setting up a microphone and speakers. In another part someone is watching a speak Obama made before. The young man then begins to speak and more people come to watch and listen.

He talks about inspiring this generation and creating a plan that will help everyone. The video then goes viral and Curry, Chance and Obama are all watching it. You can hear everyone of different races and culture repeat the same thing and that is, “We are the ones” and “I am my brother’s keeper.” Watch this powerful PSA and let us know what you think.

