Fix It Jesus! Tamar Says Vince Went To Jail On Christmas Because He Was Drunk And Jealous

The drama between Tamar Braxton and soon-to-be ex-husband Vince Herbert continues to get messier and messier.

First the singer claimed that Vince got another woman pregnant and now she’s spilling all the tea on why he was in jail on Christmas Day. Apparently, that can be blamed on the alcohol and a case of jealousy.

Tamar recently explained the ordeal to TMZ.

“Co-parenting while going through a divorce is not an easy task. While celebrating the Christmas holiday as a family, after a few drinks and some jealousy, things got a bit out of hand, which is common for most families during the holidays. In the midst of everything our family is going through things got heated and a bit exaggerated,” she said.

Now what exactly he was jealous of isn’t known. But Tamar was clear that despite claims that Vince has been abusive to her in the past, no violence popped off during the holiday.

“There was no physical interaction between Vince and I on Christmas. While I do not appreciate his lack of respect for our family and him allegedly impregnating another woman, I cannot paint him as a vicious abuser that Vince is not.”

Vince was arrested on Monday, but was out of jail after posting his $20K bail.

In the end, Tamar says that while this will always be a horrible memory for her family, she won’t let it get her down.

“I’m deeply hurt and saddened that this will be how we remember Christmas 2017, but, my motto is and maintains to be ‘Bluebird of Happiness’ and nobody will stop my joy and blessings going into the New Year! God Bless!” she stressed.

