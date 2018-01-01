What’s Next For Our Washington Football Team?

Photo by

Sports
Home > Sports

What’s Next For Our Washington Football Team?

WOL Sports Desk
Leave a comment

The season didn’t go as expected for the Washington Football Team. In 2017 the team was hopeful for a NFC East title and playoff spot. Instead, the team went 7-9 with a season ending lost to the lowly New York Giants. Now that the season is over, questions surround the future of the team. Head Coach Jay Gruden will return but what about Kirk Cousins? Have we seen the end of DeAngelo Hall in the Burgundy & Gold? Here are some of the teams Free Agents.

Kirk Cousins, Quarterback

NFL-New York Giants at Washington Redskins

Source: The Washington Post / Getty

Cousins is set to become a unrestricted Free Agent in 2018 and he will command a hefty price tag. Will Washington pony up the money to keep Cousins? Is he worth the money? Will Gruden look to Colt McCoy and possibly draft a QB in the early rounds? We will see.

Terrelle Pryor, Wide Receiver

NFL -Philadelphia Eagles at Washington Redskins

Source: The Washington Post / Getty

After signing a one-year $8 Million Dollar contract, much was expected from Terrelle Pryor. By the end of the season he was on injured reserved after ankle surgery. After only collecting 20 catches for 240 yard and 1 touchdown do you think Washington will bring back the receiver?

DeAngelo Hall, Defensive Back

Minnesota Vikings v Washington Redskins

Source: Patrick McDermott / Getty

Hall seems to announce on Twitter that not only would he not be back with Washington, his career may be over. Hall was inactive for the last game versus the Giants and if the team is planning to be younger it would be hard to explain his signing. Hall was drafted with the No. 8 overall pick in the 2004 NFL Draft by the Atlanta Falcons. He appeared in three Pro Bowls and tied an NFL record with four interceptions in one game. He may finish with 43 interceptions and 13 fumble returns

Bashaud Breeland, Defensive Back

NFL: DEC 17 Cardinals at Redskins

Source: Icon Sportswire / Getty

According to JP Finlay of NBC Sports Washington, Washington will allow the cornerback to test the waters of free agency this offseason. The cap strung team needs to use the money elsewhere and this may allow Breeland to get a big money contract elsewhere.

Below are other players who are slated to become unrestricted free agents in 2018.

Shawn Lauvao G

Zach Brown ILB 

Niles Paul TE

Will Compton ILB 

Mason Foster ILB 

Trent Murphy OLB

Arthur Jones DT 

Chris Carter ILB 

Brian Quick WR 

Junior Galette OLB 

Tony Bergstrom C 

Phil Taylor DT 

Spencer Long C 

Bashaud Breeland CB 

Ryan Grant WR 

Dustin Hopkins K 

Washington Redskins

Also On 93.9 WKYS:
comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Photos