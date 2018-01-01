What’s Next For Our Washington Football Team?

The season didn’t go as expected for the Washington Football Team. In 2017 the team was hopeful for a NFC East title and playoff spot. Instead, the team went 7-9 with a season ending lost to the lowly New York Giants. Now that the season is over, questions surround the future of the team. Head Coach Jay Gruden will return but what about Kirk Cousins? Have we seen the end of DeAngelo Hall in the Burgundy & Gold? Here are some of the teams Free Agents.
Kirk Cousins, Quarterback
Cousins is set to become a unrestricted Free Agent in 2018 and he will command a hefty price tag. Will Washington pony up the money to keep Cousins? Is he worth the money? Will Gruden look to Colt McCoy and possibly draft a QB in the early rounds? We will see.
Terrelle Pryor, Wide Receiver
After signing a one-year $8 Million Dollar contract, much was expected from Terrelle Pryor. By the end of the season he was on injured reserved after ankle surgery. After only collecting 20 catches for 240 yard and 1 touchdown do you think Washington will bring back the receiver?
DeAngelo Hall, Defensive Back
Hall seems to announce on Twitter that not only would he not be back with Washington, his career may be over. Hall was inactive for the last game versus the Giants and if the team is planning to be younger it would be hard to explain his signing. Hall was drafted with the No. 8 overall pick in the 2004 NFL Draft by the Atlanta Falcons. He appeared in three Pro Bowls and tied an NFL record with four interceptions in one game. He may finish with 43 interceptions and 13 fumble returns
Bashaud Breeland, Defensive Back
According to JP Finlay of NBC Sports Washington, Washington will allow the cornerback to test the waters of free agency this offseason. The cap strung team needs to use the money elsewhere and this may allow Breeland to get a big money contract elsewhere.
Below are other players who are slated to become unrestricted free agents in 2018.
Shawn Lauvao G
Zach Brown ILB
Niles Paul TE
Will Compton ILB
Mason Foster ILB
Trent Murphy OLB
Arthur Jones DT
Chris Carter ILB
Brian Quick WR
Junior Galette OLB
Tony Bergstrom C
Phil Taylor DT
Spencer Long C
Bashaud Breeland CB
Ryan Grant WR
Dustin Hopkins K