What’s Next For Our Washington Football Team?

The season didn’t go as expected for the Washington Football Team. In 2017 the team was hopeful for a NFC East title and playoff spot. Instead, the team went 7-9 with a season ending lost to the lowly New York Giants. Now that the season is over, questions surround the future of the team. Head Coach Jay Gruden will return but what about Kirk Cousins? Have we seen the end of DeAngelo Hall in the Burgundy & Gold? Here are some of the teams Free Agents.

Kirk Cousins, Quarterback

Cousins is set to become a unrestricted Free Agent in 2018 and he will command a hefty price tag. Will Washington pony up the money to keep Cousins? Is he worth the money? Will Gruden look to Colt McCoy and possibly draft a QB in the early rounds? We will see.

Terrelle Pryor, Wide Receiver

After signing a one-year $8 Million Dollar contract, much was expected from Terrelle Pryor. By the end of the season he was on injured reserved after ankle surgery. After only collecting 20 catches for 240 yard and 1 touchdown do you think Washington will bring back the receiver?

DeAngelo Hall, Defensive Back

Hall seems to announce on Twitter that not only would he not be back with Washington, his career may be over. Hall was inactive for the last game versus the Giants and if the team is planning to be younger it would be hard to explain his signing. Hall was drafted with the No. 8 overall pick in the 2004 NFL Draft by the Atlanta Falcons. He appeared in three Pro Bowls and tied an NFL record with four interceptions in one game. He may finish with 43 interceptions and 13 fumble returns

As a kid I dreamed of playing for the team I grew up watching. Over the years I’ve enjoyed every moment. The highs, the lows, and the lessons helped mold me into the man I am today. Thank you 🙏 to everyone that shared in the journey. — OG aka CAPTAIN 23 (@DeAngeloHall23) December 31, 2017

Bashaud Breeland, Defensive Back

According to JP Finlay of NBC Sports Washington, Washington will allow the cornerback to test the waters of free agency this offseason. The cap strung team needs to use the money elsewhere and this may allow Breeland to get a big money contract elsewhere.

Below are other players who are slated to become unrestricted free agents in 2018.

Shawn Lauvao G

Zach Brown ILB

Niles Paul TE

Will Compton ILB

Mason Foster ILB

Trent Murphy OLB

Arthur Jones DT

Chris Carter ILB

Brian Quick WR

Junior Galette OLB

Tony Bergstrom C

Phil Taylor DT

Spencer Long C

Bashaud Breeland CB

Ryan Grant WR

Dustin Hopkins K

