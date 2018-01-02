Michael B. Jordan’s New Girlfriend Revealed & The Ladies Of #BlackTwitter Isn’t Happy

Michael B Jordan is super BAE MATERIAL but ladies, we may just have the first heart-break of 2018 happening here.

Allegedly, the Black Panther star has a new girlfriend named Ashlyn Castro who’s head over heels in love with him (of course she is!) and she’s sharing their love all over social media.

The pair spent New Years Eve together and she also celebrated Kwanza with the Black Panther star and his friends.

Here’s some clip of Michael and Ashylyn at the same Kwanza party.

Some trolls on #BlackTwitter are so upset she’s not a sista they are calling for boycotting the upcoming Black Panther movie.

Now my heart hurts too ladies but I don’t know about alll lat! Do you think they’re taking it too far?

Idk why ppl are surprised that Michael b Jordan is dating outside if his race . This was the same man that said all lives matter . — ✨ (@HeLovesNecia) January 2, 2018

I've never been a Michael B. Jordan fan anyway. Chadwick Boseman & Lupita is one of the main reasons I want to even see the Black Panther movie.#MichaelBJordan only got the part in the movie because of the director. The director also did the Creed movie. #BlackTwitter pic.twitter.com/etOBdF8Dj4 — Latrice Butts (@latricebutts) January 2, 2018

People are disappointed that Michael B Jordan has a non black gf? Did y'all not see those beach photos? Man has a baby dick, why y'all want that? — 🖤Daysha🖤 (@HauntingHalcyon) January 2, 2018

Michael B. Jordan ain’t nothing to boycott over. pic.twitter.com/tA9DiCCuKc — bri (@bigshitxtalker) January 2, 2018

did yall really expect michael b. jordan to date a sista at this point in his life — ✨ (@AshantixNicole) January 2, 2018

me after finding out Michael B Jordan has a girlfriend… pic.twitter.com/IMwemKl6HI — t$ (@YourGirlTatyana) January 2, 2018