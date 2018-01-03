Brian McKnight Marries Longtime Girlfriend In Lavish Wedding [VIDEO]

Looks like congratulations is in order for R&B singer Brian McKnight. According to TV One, McKnight married his girlfriend Leilani Maila Mendoza. Nearly 7 months ago on Instagram he posted a picture after he proposed.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

McKnight said, “She said yes took me 42 years to find her and I’m never letting her go I’m so in love with you baby #iloveourlife #priceless#brianized.” The two were married in Long Island at Oheka Castle in a beautiful wedding. In a video he posted after they wed McKnight said, “Happiest day of our lives #justmarried #ohekacastle#mcknightgetsleid #brianized @ninthandeverett@sabrinaandmannings.” Congratulations to this happy couple!

RELATED: Randy Kessler Explains The Process Of “Legitimation” For Unmarried Fathers [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

RELATED: Did Jim Jones & Chrissy Lampkin Secretly Get Married?

RELATED: Tamika Scott’s Daughter Gets Married To Middle School Sweetheart In Gorgeous Wedding [PHOTOS]

The Latest: