Young M.A Reveals New Body That Has Us Like #Goals

Talk about new year new you…. Young M.A recently took to Instagram and reveal that she has recently lost weight, “In 2 months I’ve dropped 20 pounds.”
She briefly went into her story as to how and why she did it but ended her message with a little inspiration, “if you are not happy with anything in your life you have the power to change it! Only you!”
The Worlds Richest Rappers In 2017
The Worlds Richest Rappers In 2017
The Worlds Richest Rappers in 2017
Drake ($90 million)
Birdman ($110 million)
Dr. Dre ($740 million)
Jay Z ($810 million)
Diddy ($820 million)
7. Cheers To More Success in 2017-2018!7 of 7
