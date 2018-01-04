What Is Your Favorite R&B Song With A Rap Feature

January 4th Bruno Mars and Cardi B got the music world buzzing with the remix of his single “Finesse.” The 90’s style song and video brings you back to when you would ALWAYS get a dope R&B track with a rapper spitting a crazy 8 to 16 bar verse. So in honor of Bruno and Bardi here is a Spotify playlist of some dope R&B songs with a feature from a rapper. From Total & Biggie‘s Can’t You See to R. Kelly & T.I on “I’m A Flirt” listen and groove Above.
