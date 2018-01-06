Is Cameron Diaz Pregnant?

Cameron Diaz has had a great career as an actress and now sources are saying something else great is about to happen to her. According to Celebuzz, the 45-year-old actress is expecting. Diaz has been married to Benji Madden for three years and rumors are spreading that they will have a child soon.
The couple has been trying and pictures have surfaced of Diaz holding her belly. Sources say, “Cameron’s excited about everything, and is telling friends she’s never been so happy.” We will keep you posted on this possible baby news.
