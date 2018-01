Could These Bars Be Shots??

Gearing up for her sophomore album, 7 Winters and 6 Summers, Remy Ma posted up some lyrical ammunition towards anybody who apposes her success! Also in those hashtags she teases her upcoming single “Melanin Magic,” featuring Chris Brown.

#RemyMafia #RemyMa #MelaninMagic @danielsleather A post shared by Remy Ma (@remyma) on Jan 5, 2018 at 7:04pm PST

Also On 93.9 WKYS: