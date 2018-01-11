Mary J. Blige Wants To Be In A Marvel Movie? Here Are 3 Black Female Superheroes She Could Play

After a stellar performance in Dee Rees’ “Mudbound” just about everyone is raving that Mary J. Blige has successfully transitioned into a serious acting career and it looks like she is just getting started.

In fact, in a recent interview with IndieWire.com, Blige mentioned that she would love to be in Marvel movie after seeing Wonder Woman twice over last summer.

Via IndieWire.com

Blige went to see “Wonder Woman” twice this summer and, like many, was inspired. “Wonder Woman is Wonder Woman, [Gal Gadot] took that on home, but I would love to be in one of those Marvel movies,” said Blige with a smile. “I can definitely see that.”

Now I know what your thinking, what are the chances that we will really see Blige in a Marvel movie, or even a DC Comics movie for that matter?

However, I’m here to tell you while her chances may be limited there still may be a few opportunities. Over the last decade we’ve seen a number African-American actresses like Halle Berry, Viola Davis, Tessa Thompson and Alexandra Shipp take on the roles of some our favorite African-American female comic book superheroes and villains and who’s to say that Blige couldn’t be eventually included on that list.

The concern is that most of the popular female characters like the famous X-Men character Storm already have suitors. However, there are quite a few underrated African-American female superheroes especially in DC Comics that Blige could possibly be cast as.

SOURCE: IndieWire | IMAGE CREDIT: Getty

