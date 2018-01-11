Radio One Exclusives
Home > Radio One Exclusives

Watch: Rapper Turns ‘H&M’ Controversy Into A Powerful Black Message That You Need To Hear

"it's time to break down the meaning of H & M"

Staff
Leave a comment

How I look at ppl who say my H&M comments were to harsh…(via my prior post)

A post shared by Cashflow Harlem (@cashflowharlem) on

 

After the week of controversy over the idiotic, insensitive, inexcusable ad put out by H&M, thousands have voiced their disdain, including rappers like The Game and T.I.

Many are calling for boycotts, and major brand endorsers such as G-Eazy and The Weeknd have dropped their deals with the clothing company.

We’ve seen the ads, we’ve seen the image recreations, but what rapper Cash Flow Harlem did was something very special.

Over the Fabolous classic “Breathe” instrumental, @Cashflowharlem turned the H & M logo into a ‘Higher Message’ with this H + M alliteration.

“delirious like Have Mercy, when you Have More, they Hate, don’t Have Mercy, yeah, have a thought and think again, it’s time to break down the meaning of H & M”

With just under 2 million views, we are proud to see this negative situation turned into a POSITIVE MESSAGE!

Make sure you go follow him @Cashflowharlem 

 

Latest On BoomPhilly.com

King Of The World! Black People Turn Deplorable H&M Ad Into Beautiful Art

14 photos Launch gallery

King Of The World! Black People Turn Deplorable H&M Ad Into Beautiful Art

Continue reading King Of The World! Black People Turn Deplorable H&M Ad Into Beautiful Art

King Of The World! Black People Turn Deplorable H&M Ad Into Beautiful Art

[caption id="attachment_2974052" align="alignleft" width="981"] Source: SOPA Images / Getty[/caption] Yes H&M tried it with their “Coolest Monkey In The Jungle” hoodie on this beautiful young Black model. https://twitter.com/CharlesMBlow/status/950208202154610689 But be clear, WE FINISHED IT! Dozens of artists took to social media to redo the ad to show the real power and beauty that our Black boys have. Here are the best images we’ve seen. Enjoy!  

H&M

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Photos