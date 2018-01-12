Here’s Visual Proof That Black People Have Supernatural Powers

For hundreds of years, Black folks have had to prove their worth in America and fight against all the odds stacked against them without breaking a sweat.

Black folks always gotta work twice as hard to get their just due — 🇻🇮 (@Jucinto_HD) December 12, 2017

We’ve all heard the saying that Black boys and girls have to work twice as harder and be twice as smart as their White counterparts just to be seen as equal.

Black folks are truly magic — ZUSE⚡️ (@iAmZuse) December 5, 2017

But struggle certainly breeds greatness, and if Black people’s history proves anything, it’s that diamonds are made under pressure.

Hit the flip to see some of the moments that Black folks let their magic powers show.

