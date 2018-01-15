Jay Z’s Tidal Creates Playlist Of Martin Luther King, Jr Speeches

To celebrate the birthday of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr, Jay Z‘s streaming service Tidal placed some is the civil rights hero’s most important speeches in a playlist. From the epic “I Have A Dream” speech and lectures on Vietnam to Non-Violent vs. Violent protests, this playlist is not only amazing but you may need to use this a history class or your own discussions with friends and family.

Any other streaming services doing this? Reasons why Tidal is the best. Stream below.

CLICK HERE TO STREAM