National
Home > National

The TDE Championship Tour Dates & Locations

kysdc Staff
Leave a comment
TDE Tour

Source: provided / Radio One

 Kendrick LamarSZASchoolboy QJay RockAb SoulSiR, and Lance Skiiwalker are teaming up for the TDE Championship Tour, coming to a city near you. Starting in May the tour will hit cities all across the country and end in Pittsburgh June 16th. Check the dates below to see when The Championship Tour is coming to your city.

RELATED: 5 Things We Need To See On TDE’s Upcoming ‘The Championship Tour’

TDE Tour

Source: provided / Radio One

'The Call' - Los Angeles Premiere

10 Photos That Prove Black (Men) Don't Crack

10 photos Launch gallery

10 Photos That Prove Black (Men) Don't Crack

Continue reading 10 Photos That Prove Black (Men) Don’t Crack

10 Photos That Prove Black (Men) Don't Crack

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Photos