Colin Kaepernick Receives $10K From T.I. Towards Million-Dollar Pledge [VIDEO]

Colin Kaepernick began a million-dollar pledge a couple of months ago and reached his goal. He has also teamed up with several celebrities to help with organizations that give money to low-income communities. According to VIBE, recently T.I. just donated $10K to Trae Tha Truth’s foundation.

Day 6 of my #10for10! Thank you @troubleman31 for choosing @traeabn's organization Angel by Nature to be part of the #MillionDollarPledge! I donated $10k & you matched it with your own $10k! THANK YOU! See where the funds go on https://t.co/xr8M9wiOiq! $960k donated, $40k to go! pic.twitter.com/ou5njLtGiy — Colin Kaepernick (@Kaepernick7) January 24, 2018

Kaepernick tweeted out and said, “Day 6 of my #10for10! Thank you @troubleman31 for choosing @traeabn’s organization Angel by Nature to be part of the #MillionDollarPledge! I donated $10k & you matched it with your own $10k! THANK YOU! See where the funds go on http://kaepernick7.com ! $960k donated, $40k to go.” Angel By Nature helps individuals that have hardships as well as undeserved youth.

My ATL brother, T.I. @troubleman31 wanted to join my #MillionDollarPledge & go #10for10 w/me to match my $10k & asked that I donate $10k to Angel by Nature, an organization founded by Trae the Truth @traeabn in Houston. See a list of the donations at https://t.co/aK6dKa5Boa! pic.twitter.com/ERgw7echLA — Colin Kaepernick (@Kaepernick7) January 24, 2018

The former NFL player has put up close to $960K to different organizations. Others who have donated are Snoop Dogg, Jesse Williams and Serena Williams. We look forward to see who the next donation will come from.

