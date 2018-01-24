News & Gossip
Home > News & Gossip

Colin Kaepernick Receives $10K From T.I. Towards Million-Dollar Pledge [VIDEO]

KYSDC.Com
Leave a comment
T.I.

Source: StarterCam / I1

Colin Kaepernick began a million-dollar pledge a couple of months ago and reached his goal. He has also teamed up with several celebrities to help with organizations that give money to low-income communities. According to VIBE, recently T.I. just donated $10K to Trae Tha Truth’s foundation.

Kaepernick tweeted out and said, “Day 6 of my #10for10! Thank you @troubleman31 for choosing @traeabn’s organization Angel by Nature to be part of the #MillionDollarPledge! I donated $10k & you matched it with your own $10k! THANK YOU! See where the funds go on http://kaepernick7.com ! $960k donated, $40k to go.” Angel By Nature helps individuals that have hardships as well as undeserved youth.

The former NFL player has put up close to $960K to different organizations. Others who have donated are Snoop Dogg, Jesse Williams and Serena Williams. We look forward to see who the next donation will come from.

RELATED: Is Colin Kaepernick Going To Play For The Oakland Raiders?

RELATED: Snoop Dogg Makes Donation To Colin Kaepernick’s $1 Million Pledge

RELATED: Colin Kaepernick Finishes Up $1 Million Pledge

The Latest:

Colin Kaepernick & Nessa Are The Ultimate Activist Baes [PHOTOS]

7 photos Launch gallery

Colin Kaepernick & Nessa Are The Ultimate Activist Baes [PHOTOS]

Continue reading Colin Kaepernick & Nessa Are The Ultimate Activist Baes [PHOTOS]

Colin Kaepernick & Nessa Are The Ultimate Activist Baes [PHOTOS]

Colin Kaepernick

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Photos