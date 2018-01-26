Will Keegan-Michael Key Have A Reunion With Jordan Peele? [VIDEO]

Fans that loved the hilarious show “Key & Peele” were sad after it ended after just 5 seasons. Recently, TMZ caught up with his co-host of the show, Keegan-Michael Key and talked about Jordan Peele’s success. Key is so happy for his friend and proud of everything that he is doing within film.

Follow @TheRSMS

Peele just received 2 Oscar nominations for “Get Out” and allegedly won’t be acting anymore. Key believes that Peele will act again and they could possibly even do a reunion. Fans will just have to wait and see what happens.

RELATED: Jordan Peele To Reboot “The Twilight Zone”

RELATED: Spike Lee & Jordan Peele Will Join Forces For KKK Thriller “Black Klansman”

RELATED: How Dave Chappelle Really Feels About Key & Peele [EXCLUSIVE]

The Latest: