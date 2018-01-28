Here’s How Jay-Z Really Feels About Donald Trump

Jay-Z was spot on 13 years ago when he rapped, “Corporate people start buggin’ cause I talk like this/ The corporate thugs is like ‘Nah Hov, talk that s***.”

He must’ve known that somewhere down the line, the President of the United States would try to start a Twitter war with him. Jay has been making headlines all weekend after his CNN interview with Van Jones in which he commented on Trump’s “shithole” remarks.

Jay Z called Trump a "superbug" in an interview with CNN tonight. We can just start Black History Month right now 😂✊🏾 #JayZ #VanJonesShow pic.twitter.com/IWuIamTTxT — Chop Shop (@ChopShop702) January 28, 2018

Hov’s profound response rubbed 45 the wrong way — just as anything with truth does — and he took to social media to vent about it, per usual.

Somebody please inform Jay-Z that because of my policies, Black Unemployment has just been reported to be at the LOWEST RATE EVER RECORDED! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 28, 2018

Should Jay, who’s busy being a dad of three, making million dollar deals and receiving numerous accolades be even respond to DT?

Trump: Black Unemployment are at the lowest rates ever. Jay Z – pic.twitter.com/gfIxmscUns — Cameron Grant (@coolcam101) January 28, 2018

Donald Trump has words for Jay Z.

But still hasn't said shit to Eminem.

🤔🤔🤔🤔🤔🤔🤔🤔🤔🤔🤔🤔🤔☻ — MVP (@The305MVP) January 28, 2018

Wow! Did Donald John Trump tweet about Jay-Z? Does Donnie know his real name? Have have questions? Why would this man make a comment about Jay Z one day after he seen the show, but took 3 days to comment about the school shooting — Carol Williams (@dekawill) January 28, 2018

