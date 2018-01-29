Why Post Malone Believes Being A White Rapper Is A “Struggle”

Post Malone isn’t the first and will not be the last White rapper to get into hip-hop. According to XXL, rappers such as Eminem, G-Eazy, Macklemore and more have all been successful, but Malone believes it’s a struggle that some won’t understand. According to Bossip, in a recent interview Malone spoke about being a White rapper and having hard times.
He said, “I definitely feel like there’s a struggle being a White rapper. But I don’t want to be a rapper. I just want to be a person that makes music. I make music that I like, and I think that kicks ass, that I think people who fuck with me as a person and as an artist will like.”
Malone has spoken out several times about hip-hop and how people don’t listen to it if they want to be emotional. He said, “There’s great hip-hop songs where they talk about life and they really spit that real shit, but right now, you know, there’s not a lot of people talking about shit. Whenever I wanna cry, whenever I wanna sit down and have a nice cry, I’ll listen to some, like, Bob Dylan.”
