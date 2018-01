Welcome to the “What’s Poppin!” Podcast with Deja Perez! This is a new segment called “coming out”. I wanted to speak with those in the LGBTQ community to understand what their experiences were so we can all learn from them!

Our first guest is none other than the nations #1 Beyoncé impersonator Ms. Riley Knoxx! She explains her journey and how it all began!! I’m so incredibly honored to have her as my first guest on this segment!! Thanks for watching!!!

