MVP: How Lil Uzi Vert Repped For Every 2000s Emo Kid At The Grammys

No shame.

60th Annual GRAMMY Awards - Red Carpet

Source: Christopher Polk / Getty

This past Sunday, the 60th Grammy Awards was full of bold performances, good vibes and celebration.

However, one artist decided to take a different approach when it came to their overall vibe.

Lil Uzi Vert, who was nominated for Best New Artist, showed up to the awards show in baggy black clothing, chains, and a hint of doom.

Folks had a lot to say about Uzi’s get up. Swipe through to learn how he gave 2000s emo realness and why some consider him a hero.

