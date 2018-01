ESPN is reporting that Washington Wizards All-Star guard John Wall will undergo a knee procedure and will miss 6-8 weeks. The procedure is considered a “cleanup” and not serious.

Wall will not play in next month’s All-Star Game. Wall is averaging 19.4 points and 9.3 assists this season

The Wizards record stands at 27-22 and they currently sit in 6th place in the Eastern Conference.

