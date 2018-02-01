17th Annual Harold & Carole Pump Foundation Gala - Arrivals

17th Annual Harold & Carole Pump Foundation Gala – Arrivals

Jordin Sparks’ 16-Year-Old Step-Sister Dies from Sickle Cell Anemia Complications

J.R. Bang
Jordin Sparks sister, Bryanna Jackson-Frias has passed away due to complications from Sickle cell anemia. Sparks revealed on Instagram stories that Bryanna was in the hospital, saying that” She’s suffering from complications from sickle cell and is in the ICU fighting for her life.”

The family asks that in lieu of gifts, donations be sent to El Paso Children’s Hospital.

