Jordin Sparks’ 16-Year-Old Step-Sister Dies from Sickle Cell Anemia Complications

Jordin Sparks sister, Bryanna Jackson-Frias has passed away due to complications from Sickle cell anemia. Sparks revealed on Instagram stories that Bryanna was in the hospital, saying that” She’s suffering from complications from sickle cell and is in the ICU fighting for her life.”
The family asks that in lieu of gifts, donations be sent to El Paso Children’s Hospital.
Source: People Magazine
#CouplesWeLove: Jordin Sparks & Dana Isaiah Got That New Love That Feels Like A Lifetime
10 photos Launch gallery
#CouplesWeLove: Jordin Sparks & Dana Isaiah Got That New Love That Feels Like A Lifetime
1.1 of 10
2.2 of 10
3.3 of 10
4.4 of 10
5.5 of 10
6.6 of 10
7.7 of 10
8.8 of 10
9.9 of 10
10.10 of 10
comments – Add Yours