Premiere Of 'What Now'

Premiere Of ‘What Now’

Photo by Premiere Of 'What Now'

Videos
Home > Videos

Let’s Find The Lie? Bizzy Bone Rants On Migos, Radio Personalities Forgetting Bone Thugs-N-Harmony

J.R. Bang
Leave a comment

Where’s the Lie Though?

A one time Bone Thugs N Harmony was one of the biggest groups in Hip-Hop. In 1993 signed with Eazy-E’s Ruthless Records and released their first EP “Creepin on ah Come Up.” The group won the “Best Rap Performance by a Duo or Group” Grammy for the classic “Tha Crossroads.” Who you know have hit songs  Biggie, 2Pac and Big Pun? Hell, Their song “Breakdown” with Mariah Carey is one of the biggest songs. Bone has a place in the history of Hip-Hop.

ALSO READ: Music Sound Off: Folks Have Mixed Reactions To Migos’ ‘Culture II’

So, group member Bizzy Bone decided to speak on their history in an Instagram Live rant after hearing Migos proclaim that they are the greatest group in Hip-Hop history. Bizzy rants that he isn’t mad at the Migos for believing their hype, he’s mad at interviewers like radio personality Big Boy and internet host DJ Akademiks for not mentioning the groups.

In fact, Biz speaks on the industry is the reason why people forget the greats.

Bizzy goes on to say that Bone Thugs is the father of Migos style and mentions groups like Crucial Conflict, Do Or Die and others who use or have been influenced by the harmonizing rap style.

So, where’s the lie? Watch above and let us know. If you are not familiar with Bone Thugs check out a classic below.

RELATED: It’s Lit: Migos Have A Lot More Songs With Kanye West In The Vault
RELATED: Migos, Miguel, Cardi B, Daniel Caesar & Lightshow Headline Broccoli City
big boy , bizzy bone , bone thugs-n-harmony , DJ Akademiks , Migos

Also On 93.9 WKYS:
comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Photos