Migos, Miguel, Cardi B, Daniel Caesar & Lightshow Headline Broccoli City

Broccoli City and Live Nation Urban announce the sixth annual Broccoli City Festival on April 28th, 2018 at RFK Stadium Festival Grounds in Washington, D.C.

Tickets go on-sale Friday, January 19th at 10 am ET. For more details, click HERE. This marks Live Nation Urban’s very first year as a partner with the independent production.

In addition, a blockbuster lineup for 2018 has finally been revealed. The festival showcases some of the most impactful and influential artists throughout hip-hop and R&B, including Migos, Miguel, Cardi B, Daniel Caesar, H.E.R., and more. Check out the full confirmed lineup below!

Traditionally positing a spirit of “community first and then entertainment,” the Broccoli City Lifestyle Group once again precedes the festival with the second annual “Broccoli City Week.” The seven-day incubator provides a platform for socio-political consciousness, elevating the voices of mavericks who strive to create a better world. In keeping with that vision, the week’s activities encompass 5K city runs, action events, all-night art escape, and more. However, everything leads up to Saturday’s concert.

Not only does this experience foster communal awareness and identity, but it also spotlights the culture’s musical trendsetters and game-changers. In previous years, the stage has welcomed everyone from Kendrick Lamar and Goldlink at early phases of their respective careers to Rae Sremmurd, Future, Erykah Badu, Solange and more. Remaining a true tastemaker, 2018 will be no exception as the genre’s brightest and best unite on one bill.

Additionally, the Broccoli City Festival reprises its “Earn A Ticket” initiative. By volunteering to aid an IMPACT charity, fans can receive a free ticket in exchange. Check it out HERE.

“We realize how important it is to keep this event alive. We know people who may never make it to a Coachella, or any of the mainstream festivals. But they will always have Broccoli City. We do this for the community first” said Brandon McEachern, Co-Founder of Broccoli City Festival

“I’ve personally been tracking the growth of Broccoli City over the past few years. The work that Brandon and Marcus have done with the brand, not only building a festival but at the same time engaging and empowering the community, is amazing. We are looking forward to working with them to help further build out the vision and scale the brand.” said Shawn Gee, President of Live Nation Urban

Founded during 2013 in an effort to raise awareness for Earth Day, the Broccoli City Festival has been praised by everyone from Forbes and Revolt to CNN, Vibe, Washington Post, Billboard, and more. Now, 2018 represents a major milestone as Broccoli City joins forces with Live Nation Urban to further fortify this ethos of community, culture, and music.

LINEUP:

Migos

Miguel

Cardi B

Daniel Caesar

H.E.R.

Nipsey Hussle

Rich The Kid

Opening Act: Hoodcelebrityy

DJ Act: LightShow

Grits and Biscuits

DC DJ’s: Vices & Rock Creek Social

