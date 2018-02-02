Martin, Gina & Pam Reunite Fueling The Martin TV Show Reboot Rumors

Many have speculated that a reboot of the 90’s hit TV show “Martin” would take place. However, given the history of co-stars Martin Lawrence and Tisha Campbell-Martin, those same people wonder if they could be in the same room, let alone film a show. Campbell sued Lawrence sexual harassment and during the last season of the show, the two didn’t film a scene together.

Now it looks like the duo is in a better place and met up with fellow Martin cast member Tichina Arnold. The three took an Instagram photo with each other with the caption “n the words of Ice Cube, today was a good day With @tishacampbellmartin” & @tichinaarnold.”

This will definitely fuel rumors of the reboot but just seeing the three together brings back memories of the classic TV show.